It begins.

Via WISTV:

The dismantling of Civil War monuments in New Orleans is sparking debate around the country over how we honor that war.

Could the issue make it to Savannah? The ties between the Hostess City and the Civil War run deep. General Sherman spent time here, sparing the city on his trek through the south.

It seems the discussion is about how we honor our history but also recognize the pain it represents to a lot of Americans. Some feel that discussion will heat up as time goes on.

It’s one of the most recognizable monuments in Savannah. A confederate soldier is facing north atop the trees. He’s standing over a grave for soldiers who died in the war.

“It shows the progression from where we are today back to what we were. You have to make sure the progression stays forward,” said Old Savannah Trolley tour guide Chris Oliver.

At least one person, though, doesn’t see it that way.

“The Civil War to me, and people who look like me, represented a group of people who wanted to maintain slavery. I don’t know any other way to put it so they went to war,” Pastor Matthew Southall Brown, Sr. said.

Supporters of this monument said it tells an important story about Savannah.

