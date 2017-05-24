According to Democrats, voting fraud is a myth.

Via Houston Chronicle:

Two people who worked as election clerks during the May 2016 primary runoff have pleaded guilty to unlawfully casting a ballot for another person, Harris County Clerk Stan Stanart announced Monday.

Jeanene Johnson, 63, and Latunia Thomas, 46, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of “unlawful deposit of ballot” earlier this month. They served one day in jail, and were released, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s office.

With Johnson’s help, Thomas cast a ballot for her daughter at a Harris County Public Health and Environmental Services building during early voting for the May 24, 2016 primary runoff, according to Dane Schiller, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office. He said Thomas’ daughter was not present at the polling location.

“My office found convincing evidence that voter fraud was committed,” Stanart, a Republican, said in a statement Monday. “The evidence was provided to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office who presented the case to a Harris County Grand Jury.”

Stanart’s announcement comes amid allegations of rampant voter fraud, which have been used by Republican lawmakers across the country to ramp up controversial Voter ID laws. President Donald Trump has claimed that millions of people voted illegally for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, and this month has put together a commission to help study how many non-citizens illegally cast ballots.[…]

Stanart said both Thomas and Johnson were election clerks hired to work the poll by the county at the recommendation of the Harris County Democratic Party.

