Yes, trillion.

Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump is expected to release a proposal Tuesday that he promises will balance the federal budget within the next decade and bring about his administration’s goal of 3 percent economic growth.

The president seeks to drastically reduce the role of government in the U.S., proposing a $3.6 trillion spending cut to the American welfare state over the next 10 years. Programs slated for the chopping block include Medicaid, food stamps, student loans and disability benefits, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Trump Administration is taking a hardline approach in selling this bill to members of Congress and the American people.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney told reporters Monday that the administration is “no longer going to measure compassion by the number of programs or the number of people on those programs.” Bringing back the conservative talking points of personal choice and individual responsibility, Mulvaney said, “We’re going to measure compassion and success by the number of people we help get off those programs and back in charge of their own lives.”

