Ex-NFL star O.J. Simpson could walk out of prison as early as October after being granted a July parole board hearing, reports CBS Los Angeles.

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of robbing memorabilia collectors at the Palace Station Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The conviction came thirteen years after he was famously acquitted in the brutal murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in a case that had been dubbed the “Trial of the Century.”

Simpson, 69, is serving a 33-year sentence on kidnapping, assault, robbery, burglary and conspiracy convictions, reports Inside Edition. He’s been housed since 2008 at Nevada’s Lovelock correctional center.

