This guy will end up outliving all of us.

Via KEYETV:

Richard Overton, a 111-year-old Austinite and one of the country’s oldest living World War II veterans, was released from St. David’s Hospital at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Family members told CBS Austin on Monday they had expected Overton to be released Tuesday.

Overton was hospitalized at St. David’s Medical Center after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Overton’s family says the first thing the 111-year-old did was sit on his porch and ‘fire up’ a cigar.