Horrific.

Via Daily Mail:

Eight-year-old victim Saffie Roussos has been described as ‘simply beautiful’.

Chris Upton, the headteacher of her school, Tarleton Community Primary, said: ‘The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking.’

It continued: ‘Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair.

‘Our focus is now on helping pupils and staff cope with this shocking news and we have called in specialist support from Lancashire County Council to help us do that.

‘We are a tight-knit school and wider community and will give each other the support that we need at this difficult time.’