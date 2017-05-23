Not good…

Via Free Beacon:

MSNBC beat out its cable news rivals during primetime last week in the key 25-54 demographic and in total viewership for the first time in the network’s 21-year existence, according to Nielsen Research.

MSNBC finished second in all of basic cable behind TNT, which aired several NBA playoff games, the Hill reported.

Fox News finished third in primetime for the first time in nearly 17 years.

For the week of May 15, MSNBC’s weekday prime averaged 2.440 million total viewers, with Fox second with 2.405 million and CNN third with 1.649 million.

For adults aged 25-54, MSNBC averaged 611,000 viewers. CNN finished second with 589,000 and Fox third with 497,000.

