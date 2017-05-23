A good start!

Via Free Beacon:

The Trump administration’s budget cuts the Environmental Protection Agency by 31 percent.

The budget, released officially Tuesday, seeks to reduce the agency’s redundancies and efficiencies while prioritizing infrastructure and environmental clean up efforts. If adopted, the EPA would receive $5.655 billion.

The budget allocates $2.3 billion for state revolving funds, an increase from current agency funding in the continuing resolution. Other budget increases include programs related to drinking water, wastewater, and infrastructure.

