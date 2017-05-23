Working on the deal…

BETHLEHEM, West Bank — Testing the waters for Middle East peace, President Donald Trump traveled Tuesday through the barrier ringing biblical Bethlehem to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

The White House has downplayed the prospect for a significant breakthrough on the peace process during Trump’s visit, his first overseas trip as president. Still, Trump’s unconventional approach to diplomacy has raised hopes that he may be well positioned to jump-start talks bogged down by entrenched interests and ancient enmity.

“I’ve heard it’s one of the toughest deals of all, but I have a feeling that we’re going to get there eventually,” Trump said during a meeting Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

