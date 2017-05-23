And he wonders why people and particularly cops hate him?

Three cheers for Police Commissioner James O’Neill for standing tall where New York’s political leaders have waffled by announcing he won’t march in next month’s Puerto Rican Day Parade.

The reason: Guest of honor Oscar López Rivera, hailed by organizers as a “national freedom hero,” is a “terrorist,” the commisioner says. Added O’Neill: “I cannot support a man who is a co-founder of an organization that engaged in over 120 bombings.”

Particularly when so many of those attacks by OLR’s pro-independence FALN claimed police officers as victims.

That hasn’t stopped Mayor de Blasio, who plans on marching, or Gov. Cuomo, who says he’s “inclined” to march but is still thinking it over.

