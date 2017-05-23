Very sweet. Now all they need is a government that can deal with an evil ideology that wants to kill them.

Via Daily Caller:

The people of Manchester came together Monday night to help each other in the midst of a deadly terror attack.

Online, people used the hashtag #roomformanchester to offer shelter, food and support to the people stranded after the attack.

Police urged people to stay away from the area where the attack took place. Buses and trains were cancelled but taxi drivers offered free rides to the people in the area.

“I’ve had people who needed to find loved ones, I’ve dropped them off to the hospital, they’ve not had any money, they’ve been stranded,” AJ Singh, a taxi driver in Manchester, told Channel 4 News, according to BBC. “There’s no transport in Manchester, all the roads are closed, it’s really hard to get around.”

Paula Robinson reportedly helped as many as 50 lost children to safety after the attack.

Keep reading…