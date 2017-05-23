For a period of time after the blast, several media outlets continued to cover stories attacking Trump, rather than focus on the Manchester terrorist attack. Priorities…

Via Daily Caller:

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews ruthlessly cut away from video of people screaming after a terror attack Monday night in order to hone in on “shocking news” from Washington regarding President Trump and old accusations of his campaign colluding with Russia.

“Police say there have been a number of fatalities and a serious incident after a concert at Manchester arena,” Matthews said in the opening of his segment. News had just broken that at least 20 were dead and hundreds wounded. “A senior U.S. intelligence official tells NBC news there has been an explosion.”



Keep reading…