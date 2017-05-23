Killing them over there before they can kill us here.

Via Washington Free Beacon:

Just hours after a devastating terror attack in England, the U.S. military announced that it had killed seven al Qaeda militants in Yemen as part of an intelligence gathering operation aimed at disrupting the Islamic terror network.

The operation was carried out in the early morning hours Tuesday in Yemen and was announced just hours after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device outside a concert by American singer Arianna Grande. The attack killed at least 22 people, including children, and injured 59, according to U.K. police.

President Donald Trump, speaking from Israel early Tuesday, described the terrorists as “evil losers.”

U.S. counter-terrorism forces, operating with the support of Yemen’s government, raided a compound affiliated with al Qaeda’s Yemini branch, known as al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, which has been tied to the Boston Marathon bombings and Ford Hood terror attack.

“Raids such as this provide insight into AQAP’s disposition, capabilities and intentions, which will allow us to continue to pursue, disrupt, and degrade AQAP,” U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, which operates U.S. military operations in the region, said in a statement late Monday.

