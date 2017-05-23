The death toll from the Manchester attack is now at 22.

Via Jerusalem Post:

The Islamic State claimed responsibility on Tuesday for a terror attack that killed at least 22 people Monday night outside an Ariana Grande concert in the British city of Manchester.

According to Israeli media, ISIS said in a video they posted online that “This is just the beginning.”

Meanwhile, world leaders condemned the deadly attack and extended their condolences to the victims and their families.

US President Donald Trump extended his condolences to the victims of the Manchester suicide bombing and said those behind the attack were “evil losers.”

Trump, speaking after talks with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the town of Bethlehem in the West Bank, said the United States stands in “absolute solidarity” with the British people.

“I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack, and to the many killed and the families, so many families of the victims,” Trump said. “So many young, beautiful innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life.”

Abbas and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned the Manchester attack.

“The Israeli government strongly condemns the terrible terror attack in Manchester,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

