Superpredators unavailable for comment.

Via NTK:

Chelsea Clinton took a veiled shot at President Trump and Republicans during the national conference for the Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) on Monday.

“I completely agree that we have to always start by listening and calling out and giving a platform, and encouraging, particularly, those who are and have been structurally disempowered and often forcibly silenced,” Chelsea Clinton told the panel.

Chelsea Clinton continued: “I think though that we also have to recognize particularly at this moment that sexism is not an opinion, Islamophobia is not an opinion, racism is not an opinion, homophobia is not an opinion, jingoism is not an opinion.”

“So I think that we, in our posture of listening, also have to get comfortable with standing up and speaking out,” Chelsea Clinton concluded.

Keep reading…