Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced he will not be running for office in an official statement Monday.

The social media founder announced a nationwide listening tour in which he would talk with people in all 50 states by the end of the year. The announcement fueled rumors that Zuckerberg was interested in running for political office.

“Some of you have asked if this challenge means I’m running for public office,” the CEO said in his Facebook statement. “I’m not. I’m doing it to get a broader perspective to make sure we’re best serving our community of almost 2 billion people at Facebook and doing the best work to promote equal opportunity at the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative.”

