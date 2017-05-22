No, not satire.

Via Daily Caller:

We have yet to reach Memorial Day, but the fun police have already set their sights on at least one cherished summer childhood activity. In an article for Pupsugar.com, titled, “Why Kids Should Never Play With Water Guns. Period.,” author Lauren Levy lectures the nation’s parents on the hidden menace of squirt guns.

According to Levy, no child should be permitted to use a water gun under any circumstances. That a particular squirt gun might bear no resemblance whatsoever to a real firearm is of no concern to Levy, who contends, “Even if they’re colorful and super cool, kids shouldn’t be playing with water guns because it normalizes the real thing.”

Fully embracing the role of humorless scold, Levy earnestly warns readers, “There are some children who will never smile again — all because someone picked up a gun. At the same time, we have little ones playing and laughing over the very thing that is killing other kids. It just isn’t right.”

