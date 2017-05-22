She was a lame candidate. No conspiracy there.

Via Daily Caller:

Former advisor to the Clinton campaign John Podesta acknowledged that the campaign is directly responsible for losing the election to President Donald Trump in November in an interview published early Monday.

The admission is a drastic change from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s remarks, in which she blames former FBI Director James Comey’s decision to re-open the investigation into her private email server in the final days of the election for her loss, according to the interview in Politico.

“We bear responsibility and it’s a great burden and I feel it every day,” Podesta said about his role in the race. “I mean, we lost this election; we won the popular vote by 3 million votes, but we lost the Electoral College and lost the election to Donald Trump. So, we have a burden of his having the keys to the White House, and you know, codes to the nuclear football.”

