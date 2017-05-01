Careful guys. She thinks she’s entitled to fame.

Via Freebeacon:

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren has been hired by the pro-Donald Trump group Great American Alliance for a communications role.

The nonprofit group’s leaders announced Lahren’s hiring on Monday.

The organization wants to use Lahren’s “growing national profile” to help promote the group’s mission, which includes mobilizing grassroots support for President Trump’s agenda.

“With critical policy battles looming, including repealing Obamacare and passing pro-growth tax reform, Great America Alliance (GAA), the leading issue advocacy organization supporting the America-First agenda of President Donald J. Trump, announced Tomi Lahren is joining their national team,” the press release said. “Using her growing national profile, Lahren will help GAA execute communications and messaging strategies to expand grassroots support of the president’s policies across the country.”

