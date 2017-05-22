Update to this story.

The Turkish government is accusing U.S. security personnel of taking “aggressive and unprofessional actions” against bodyguards working for Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan who attacked a group of peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, the Turkish foreign ministry said that it gave the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, John Bass, a “written and verbal” protest regarding the incident.

The American officers behaved “contrary to diplomatic rules and practices,” the foreign ministry claims.

