Unbelievable.

Via Daily Caller:

A grant from the U.S. embassy in Belgium designates $200,000 for a group to promote positive narratives about refugees and immigrants in Europe.

The grant aims to use digital platforms to help integrate immigrants and counter violent extremism. It was announced on May 12 and applications for the year-long grant can be submitted until May 29.

Non-government or non-profit groups have to achieve at least one or more of the grant’s objectives. These are: “counter narrative, preventative outreach, and capacity building.” A document outlining the grant describes “counter narrative” as: “Dispel the narratives of extremist groups that incite violence and provide alternative narratives. Provide positive narratives concerning refugees and immigrant populations.”

Keep reading…