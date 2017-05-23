Kudos to the bikers for their thoughtful memorial for Korbin.

Via Fox 13 Salt Lake City:

OGDEN, Utah — A young boy who drowned in the Ogden River earlier this month was laid to rest Saturday morning, and a group of bikers gathered to show their support.

The Ogden River still runs high and swift where 8-year-old Korbin Minchey lost his life a week and a half ago.

But for family and friends, the light in their life has gone out.

“He was our everything,” one relative said. “I know he’s in a better spot now. I’ll miss him.”

Korbin was playing with his service dog by the river when he fell in. Ogden firefighters were able to pull him out and get him to a hospital, where he later died.

Jim Molosz organized the bikers who came to show their support Saturday.

“Korbin was homeless, autistic and he drowned; His life was just starting.” He said. “Me and my brothers and sisters, it’s heartfelt for us to step in and support Korbin and his family.”

Just a couple of weeks ago, these same bikers were on a ride for autism awareness. They said when they heard about Korbin, it hit close to home.

“After the hearse, after the family’s limousine, we will escort Korbin to his final resting spot,” Molosz said.

And at 11 o’clock, after collecting money in the parking lot to help with funeral expenses, that’s exactly what they did.

Korbin’s family says he loved motorcycles and that he would have loved the group that rumbled in to honor his memory, because they were exciting and fun, just like Korbin.

“Every time you saw Korbin, he was smiling, he was happy, he was excited, and he was eager to help,” one family friend said.

