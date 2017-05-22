Hot take=true.

Via Free Beacon:

President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu were overheard discussing their shared disdain for the media shortly after Trump arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel on Monday.

Their conversation was picked up by a microphone nearby as Trump and First Lady Melania Trump chatted with the Netanyahus, according to the Washington Post.

Trump told Mrs. Netanyahu that his wife was an admirer, prompting Mrs. Netanyahu to return the compliment.

“I talk every place about her, how great she is and how great you are,” Mrs. Netanyahu said.

“I can testify to that,” the prime minister said.

Keep reading…