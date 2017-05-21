Now I wouldn’t tell you what this is first, until you ponder it and consider a caption.

Then one you have, click on the read more to find out the answer.

Via Twitchy:

President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman opened the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia today and for some reason, all 3 of them had to touch this glowing orb in order to activate the center’s terrorism-fighting abilities.

It does have super hero-like rays emanating out of it.

But hey I don’t care what they touch if it advances getting rid of Islamic terrorists.

But here’s some funny guesses and captions from others.

