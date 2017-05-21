Hmm, payback?

Via Washington Examiner:

The former chairwoman of the Federal Election Commission, who famously eyed regulating the politics of conservative outlets like the Drudge Report, has joined an advocacy group funded by George Soros and run by his son.

Ann Ravel is the first fellow listed with the California advocacy group New America.

Her fellowship began in March and pays a $30,000 stipend.

“We want to help amplify the work of each of our fellows, both to help them better articulate and reach their target audience, and to raise their profiles as change-makers,” according to the group.

Since leaving the FEC, Ravel has continued to speak out for more election regulation, especially on the internet where she sees political advertising shifting to in the next presidential contest.

