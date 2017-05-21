Another country that is so glad Obama is gone and so welcoming to Trump. That should really tell you how awful Obama was and how hopeful they are for a change.

Via Free Beacon:

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told President Trump he had a personality that was “capable of doing the impossible” during remarks Sunday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“Mr. President, let me express our appreciation and respect,” a translator said for Sisi. “Let me say that you have a unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible.”

The comment drew a smile and laugh from Trump, who said, “I agree.”

CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond compared the moment between the two presidents to a “buddy comedy routine.”

