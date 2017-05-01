But… but… but… Trump…

Via NTK:

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) decided to quote rapper Kendric Lamar’s song ‘Humble’ during George Washington University’s Commencement on Sunday but decided to leave out a key word the rapper uses in his song.

“In the words of Kendrick Lamar – whose real last name is Duckworth – be humble,” Duckworth told the graduates.

The lyric in the song is, “bitch, be humble” and Lamar uses the word ‘bitch,’ which is often used as a derogatory term towards women 38 times in the song.