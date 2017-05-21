This is CNN…

John Berman strayed into questionable territory Sunday while discussing a recent Harvard study on the media’s coverage of President Trump’s first 100 days in office.

“Is the White House besieged by crisis, or is President Trump besieged by the media attempting a sort of coup?” Berman posed to his CNN audience. “It really all depends on where you turn your dial to get your news. This is according to a new study from the Harvard Shorenstein Center on Media Politics that analyzed news coverage of the President’s first 100 days and found that the coverage quote ‘set a new standard for unfavorable coverage of a President, with Fox News being the only outlet where the majority of the coverage was positive.”

CNN then displayed the following graphic, captioned, “FOX NEWS ONLY OUTLET WITH OVERWHELMINGLY POSITIVE COVERAGE.”

