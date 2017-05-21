Oh, no problem there…

Via Daily Caller:

Judicial Watch’s President Tom Fitton is astounded: The Trump officials he finds working on Freedom of Information cases he files are still, typically, Obama holdovers.

Those holdovers, he told The Daily Caller News Foundation, are telling Judicial Watch it will be years before it can get former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails. “Frankly,” Fitton told TheDCNF, “we should be waiting just a few months for them to get their act together.”

Trump should take the point of view that the government belongs to Americans– and its agencies need to tell the people what they are up to, Fitton said. “If there is no good reason for withholding information, give it to them and give it to them quickly.”

