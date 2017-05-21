Lenin remains in Seattle.

Via MRC:

The Washington Post put Democratic scandal – former Rep. Anthony Weiner pleading guilty to “sexting” a 15-year-old girl — over on page A-3 on Saturday. On the front was a story to make Democrats feel righteous. The headline was “New Orleans removes Confederacy monuments.” Post reporter Janell Ross wasn’t trying to hide her happiness:

NEW ORLEANS — They are all gone now. On Friday, the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee became the last of New Orleans’s four contested monuments to go, an end to more than 130 years of publicly honoring a man who embodied Southern pride and racial oppression.

Still on the front page, Ross turned to New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and his “rousing speech” for the occasion:

“They are not just innocent remembrances of a benign history. These monuments celebrate a fictional, sanitized Confederacy ignoring the death, ignoring the enslavement, ignoring the terror that it actually stood for,” Landrieu said, adding that Lee and the Confederate army fought against the United States. “They may have been warriors, but in this cause they were not patriots.”

A few paragraphs later, Ross brought on a professor to speak on her own behalf, Carol Anderson of Emory University author of the 2016 book White Rage. Anderson announced a conspiracy theory: “Beneath all the talk [of keeping Confederate monuments and statues] is a longing for an America that is not only predominantly white, but where the resources of a very, very rich nation are funneled about exclusively toward whites.”

