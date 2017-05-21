How long have they been pushing climate apocalypse? At least since the 1970s.

Via Daily Caller:

The New York Times has taken warnings about global warming to a whole new level, publishing a three-part series suggesting a “potential apocalypse” from melting ice sheets if humans keep pumping carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

“If that ice sheet were to disintegrate, it could raise the level of the sea by more than 160 feet — a potential apocalypse, depending on exactly how fast it happened,” NYT reporter Justin Gillis wrote of what some scientists predict could happen to Antarctica.

Gillis points to recent research suggesting “the collapse of the ice sheet will become inevitable,” likening the projected 160-foot sea-level rise to flood stories from the Epic of Gilgamesh to the Bible’s Old Testament.

