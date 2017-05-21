You have people who are in the intelligence community and other former Obama administration holdovers leaking their head off, committing crimes thereby, right and left.

They’re not ‘whistleblowers’ concerned about crimes. If they were, they would go to the FBI or if they didn’t trust them, they would leak to amenable people in Congress.

Instead they leak to media to do maximum damage to undermine the administration.

Call it what you want, but Schneider’s terminology is pretty dead on.

The 'Unintelligence' – gotta love it!




