The threat of global warming! Except when the Obamas want to travel in style. Then it’s all cool. Way to reduce that carbon footprint!

Via Biz Pac Review:

In last week’s visit to Italy, Barack Obama complained about global warming and climate change.

On Friday, the former president and his wife Michelle arrived in Tuscany aboard a private plane, escorted to a military base by six fighter jets, then whisked away in 13-car motorcade to a private villa where the stay costs regular folk $15,000 per night.

But the Obamas will likely not be paying for their five-night stay at the refurbished 14th century village as it is owned by Obama’s former ambassador to Italy, John Philips, the Daily Mail reported.

