Going full blown social justice.

Via The Black Sphere:

The NAACP holds bragging rights for being the oldest Civil Rights organization in America. Somehow they went from promoting the advancement of colored people to become the most racist organization on the planet. In fact, many people in America consider the NAACP a hate group.

Current President, Cornell William Brooks has led the group since 2014. On paper, Brooks appears to be a Leftist’s wet dream.

Educated at Yale, Brooks was also the leader of the Institute for Social Justice. He’s an attorney/activist and former political candidate.

And what a pedigree. Brooks is the grandson of Thurgood Marshall, who argued the landmark Brown vs. Board of Education.[…]

NAACP Board Chairman Leon W. Russell and Vice Chair Derrick Johnson will lead the organization until a new president is selected.

Russell and Johnson announced what they described as a “transformational, system-wide refresh and strategic re-envisioning” for the NAACP in a Friday evening conference call with reporters.

“We understand and appreciate the historic model of protest, but at this point in time we believe as an organization we need to retool to become better advocates, better at educating the public, better at involving them in our operation” and better at legislation and litigation, Russell said.

“However, modern-day civil rights issues facing the NAACP, like education reform, voting rights and access to affordable health care, still persist. They demand our continued action,” he said.

A national search for a new leader was expected to begin this summer.

In addition, the NAACP planned to embark on a “listening tour” this summer. They want to solicit input on how the organization should reinvent itself.

Keep reading…