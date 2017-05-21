In Times Square getting briefed by the NYPD. pic.twitter.com/xUR4kAPBnZ

Ready for his close-up.

Via NY Post:

Gov. Cuomo swooped into Times Square “like Batman” minutes after Thursday’s fatal rampage there, irking NYPD brass.

“The governor was there almost instantaneously. It was outrageous,” a senior law-enforcement source said. “He was there like Batman. He might as well have taken off his shirt and gone around investigating.”

Just a half-hour after the attack, Cuomo tweeted, “I am en route to the incident in Times Square.”

He had just finished an event on East 27th Street.

Twitter photos show he arrived by 12:34 p.m., before Mayor de Blasio and top NYPD officials.

“He beat everyone from the Police Department to sit there and look like he was in charge. It seemed like it was a publicity stunt,” the source said.

