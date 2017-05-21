And he called it ‘Islamic terror.’

Can you imagine Obama ever saying that?

Via Free Beacon:

President Trump called on leaders of the Muslim world to “drive out the terrorists” from their communities and lands during his speech Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

“A better future is only possible if your nations drive out the terrorists and drive out the extremists,” he said. “Drive them out. Drive them out of your places of worship. Drive them out of your communities. Drive them out of your Holy Land, and drive them out of this Earth.”