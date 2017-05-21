A fairy tale usually begins with once upon a time…

During the presidential campaign, HuffPost took a strong editorial stand against Donald Trump. Right up to Election Day, the following editor’s note appeared on Trump-related articles:

Donald Trump regularly incites political violence and is a serial liar, rampant xenophobe, racist, misogynist and birther who has repeatedly pledged to ban all Muslims — 1.6 billion members of an entire religion — from entering the U.S.

In December, the website hired Lydia Polgreen from Trump supporters’ least-favorite newspaper, the New York Times, to succeed Arianna Huffington as editor in chief. This month, it filled the executive editor’s role with Jim Rich, the former editor in chief of the New York Daily News.

Yet HuffPost insists that it does not want to alienate Trump backers; it wants to win them over. Some of them, anyway.

“I really think about us as a platform for solidarity and really doing journalism that helps people see the things that they have in common, rather than the things that divide them,” Polgreen said.

