They aren’t even able to point to an actual impeachable offense. But that wouldn’t stop their insanity.

Via Daily Caller:

Liberal activists are ramping up the pressure on Congress to impeach President Donald Trump.

The increased pressure comes as the White House has been hit with a series of damaging leaks regarding Trump’s relationship with former FBI director James Comey, whom Trump abruptly fired last week.

Trump reportedly asked Comey to let go of his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a memo Comey authored after meeting with the president in the Oval Office. Part of the memo was leaked to the New York Times by one of Comey’s associates after Trump fired the unpopular FBI director.

One group of activists is organizing nationwide “Impeachment Marches” on July 2 to pressure congressional representatives to “do their job and start the process to impeach this president.”

