Eric Cruz Lopez – We just got kick out from the Trump Tower. Donald Trump = Racist. He will never change. pic.twitter.com/vJD3svm5oD

Throw the book at him. And then boot his butt out.

Via Biz Pac Review:

Eight years of pro-illegal immigrant advocacy by the Obama administration proved to embolden those in the United States illegally.

…to their own detriment, now that there’s a new sheriff in town.

A former University of Connecticut student who calls himself an illegal immigrant has been arrested and charged with 103 counts of criminal mischief after vandalizing several buildings on campus with anti-Trump graffiti, the Hartford Courant reported.

Keep reading…