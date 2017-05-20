This tweet was from NY Times White House correspondent Glenn Thrush.

Now you may recall Glenn, from the infamous Wikileaks emails. He was one who checked in with Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta to see if his stories were okay.

He seems to have forgotten that one of former President Obama’s very first trips was to Saudi Arabia where he did this.

Yet, Glenn apparently had no issue with that at the time.

Nor did Glenn have an issue with Obama giving how many millions of dollars to Iran which the Obama administration admitted would likely be used for terror. Iran that lovely place that “imposes religious law and denies basic rights to women.” Not to mention throws gay people off the roof.

One of the reasons that Saudi Arabia is so happy with Donald Trump is because after eight years of Obama’s Iranophilia, the Saudis are just so happy to have someone who isn’t that.

Share +1 Shares 0



