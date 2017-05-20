Head for the safe space.

Via Rock Hill Herald:

A small church in Mooresville is causing a big ruckus with its sign.

This week, here was one of the messages to passersby, courtesy of Lakeside Fellowship Presbyterian Church:

“19 Muslim immigrants killed 2977 Americans, Sept. 11, 2001.”

While many churches hope to gain a smile with postings like “God answers knee mail,” Lakeside Fellowship favors a different approach to public outreach.

Other church contributions that have recently lit up the roadside just off heavily traveled Brawley School Road have included a call for a boycott of Disney’s “Homosex movie Beauty and the Beast.” Another offered the church’s support for President Donald Trump.

And in a question that breaches any separation between church, state and that morning commute, Lakeside Presbyterian urged onlookers last fall to examine their positions on House Bill 2 and the I-77 toll road, then asked: “Who is your God?”

The reactions from area residents have veered from support for the church’s adherence to biblical principles to expressions of disbelief, exposing political, cultural and spiritual fault lines across the Brawley School Road peninsula that run as deep as nearby Lake Norman.

“I drive by this church every day and the signs displayed are increasingly hostile towards Muslims, gay/transgendered people and basically anybody who isn’t a bigot or a Trump supporter,” one post on the church’s Facebook page reads.

