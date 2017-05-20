Of course it is to Comrade de Blasio…

Via Daily Caller:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that it is “distressing” that non-criminal illegal immigrants are being arrested.

Being in the country illegally is considered a civil offense. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Wednesday they had arrested 41,318 illegal immigrants in the opening months of the Trump administration — 10,800 of whom were non-criminals.

In New York City, ICE arrested 156 non-criminal illegal immigrants, more than double the amount for the same period last year. De Blasio said in a radio interview with WNYC that “it’s very distressing, Brian, to hear that ICE is picking up people who are law abiding and contributing to the community.”

