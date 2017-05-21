Academia, no surprise.

Via Washington Examiner:

There appears to be no end to the Left’s vitriol against President Trump. After his inauguration, massive and sometimes-violent anti-Trump protests have broken out across the country. The mainstream liberal press hyperventilates over his every statement and action, with reporters spouting opinions as fact and one supposedly objective TV anchor literally rolling his eyes at a Trump surrogate. In the latest bout of hysteria, Democrats and liberals are obsessing gleefully over the (dim) prospect of Trump’s impeachment.

While Trump is prone to deliver high drama with his management style and personality, the hatred he inspires comes with a whole lot of derangement and hypocrisy. It can also trace its roots to the political correctness and intellectual intolerance with which American society and higher education are saturated.[…]

Like Cornell, major universities across the country lack ideological diversity and regularly inculcate political bias against right-leaning ideas. By systematically silencing and marginalizing opposing views, these universities have been at the forefront of waging lunacy against the Trump phenomenon and anything else deemed politically incorrect. They make a habit of labeling non-Leftist views as racist, sexist, misogynistic, xenophobic—in addition to fascist and inherently evil.

Indeed, institutions of higher learning are some of the biggest purveyors of intellectual intolerance. Young people reared in such an environment seek “safe spaces” from opposing opinions, denounce Trump (sometimes violently), and hate those who hold pro-Trump views.

It is no surprise that universities have been gripped with the most reprehensible bouts of anti-Trump violence since the election. At the University of California, Berkeley, hooligans violently blocked a speech by Trump supporter and provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, while potential violence and a cowardly university administration forced the cancellation of a speech by another Trump supporter, Ann Coulter.

So when a commentator is foaming at the mouth condemning the Trump administration on CNN, just remember that he would do well to reflect more on his intellectual and political bias. Remember also that all those sophisticated anti-Trump voters with college or advanced degrees likely first learned to hate those with whom they disagree on the very university campuses that have failed to teach critical thinking and intellectual tolerance.

