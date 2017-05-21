It will work this time.

Via LA Daily News:

While Republicans in Washington work to scale back government’s role in health care, Democrats in Sacramento are moving forward with a single-payer proposal that would virtually eliminate health insurance companies in California and put a $370-billion statewide system in bureaucrats’ hands.

The plan going to the state Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday could cost Californians more and faces substantial hurdles to enact. But it promises to provide everybody in the state — including those here illegally — with care that in most cases would be superior and easier to access than what they have now.

“It’s the only way to guarantee health care for every Californian in a sustainable way, especially given efforts in Washington to roll back coverage,” said Michael Lighty, director of public policy for the California Nurses Association. The union is sponsoring the measure.

Unlike Obamacare or the GOP proposal to replace it, there would be no out-of-pocket expenses — no deductibles or co-pays. Californians could visit any doctor without a referral and the plan would include dental, vision, mental health and nursing home coverage.[…]

At least 10 other states have pursued the idea, but only Vermont actually put a plan in place. That effort lasted less than three years before being abandoned in 2014. An analysis by Forbes magazine attributed the failure to the system being overly generous to participants — Forbes dubbed it “platinum-plated insurance” — as well as inadequate financial planning and big tax hikes.

