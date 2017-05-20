Not only falling for it, but spending all their time pushing it regardless of facts. Which actually itself serves Russia and pushing chaos.

Via Daily Caller:

An article published at the progressive website Vox argues Democrats and liberals are falling victim to fake news and conspiracy theories about Russia.

The piece, written by Zack Beauchamp, claims that “liberal conspiracy theories are flourishing in the age of Trump.”

The article claims that liberals and Democrats are increasingly falling for stories related to Russia that are not true.

The author also writes that Russia conspiracism “risks degrading the Democratic Party — helping elevate shameless hucksters who know nothing about policy but are willing to spread misinformation in the service of gaining power.”

Keep reading…