The study will recommend lowering the standards.

Via Red Alert:

Even though Barack Obama is no longer president, government agencies are still doing his bidding by doubling down on identity politics and social justice.

This week, the University of Georgia announced that one of their science and math professors, Mary Atwater, was given a $229,061 Early-Concept Grant for Exploratory Research to study microaggressions from the National Science Foundation. Their hypothesis seems to be that microaggressions are causal to a lack of diversity in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM fields for people of “African or Latino ancestry.”

“There has been little research in this area in science education,” Atwater said. “In fact, there is very little microaggression research that has been done in which the participants are people of European-American descent.”

Atwater, who is currently a guest lecturer at Columbia University’s Teacher College, will exclusively study faculty and students of color at seven different higher education institutions to identify microaggressors in their science programs. She’ll be framing her project using critical race theory, and collect data through questionnaires, implicit attitude tests, interviews and other archival documents.

“This grant can have an impact on the number of African-American and Latino/a faculty members we have in science education,” Atwater continued.

Of course, liberals are looking to confirm that microaggressions and racism are the reason why there aren’t more people of color in the STEM fields. Perhaps if they embraced the concept of school choice to give students access to better education, then maybe that would even the playing field.

Keep reading…