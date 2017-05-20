Too late, Bob.

Via Washington Times:

Journalist Bob Woodward of Watergate fame has some advice for his younger peers — stop “binge drinking the anti-Trump Kool-Aid.”

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” invited Mr. Woodward on set Friday morning to discuss President Donald Trump’s administration. The veteran reporter warned that too many journalists are allowing confirmation bias cloud their judgment.

“I think it’s time to dial back a little bit about because there are people around […] who are kind of binge drinking the anti-Trump Kool-Aid,” Mr. Woodward said, The Daily Caller reported. “And that is not going to work in journalism. Let the politicians have that binge drinking.”

Keep reading…