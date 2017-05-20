Thou shalt not insult diversity.

Via The College Fix:

This is where we are: A student group at the University of Guelph in Canada has apologized for including the Lou Reed song “Walk on the Wild Side” on a playlist at a campus event.

Because, don’t you know, the tune contains “transphobic lyrics.”

The 45-year-old song is probably Reed’s biggest hit and describes, according to The Telegraph, a “number of individuals [he] knew from frequenting Andy Warhol’s Factory – among them transgender ‘Superstars’ Holly Woodlawn and Candy Darling.”

