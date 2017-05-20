Time to send Bernie on a fact-finding mission.

Via Washington Examiner:

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told President Trump to stop “meddling” in his country’s affairs Friday after the U.S. implemented sanctions against the South American country.

“Enough meddling … Go home, Donald Trump. Get out of Venezuela,” Maduro yelled in a televised speech. “Get your dirty hands out of here.”

The socialist leader’s condemnation comes a day after the White House imposed sanctions on the chief judge and seven members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court. The move was intended as punishment for invalidating the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, a move that was later rescinded.

Maduro’s administration has targeted street protesters since November in an attempt to shut down any opposition to his government.

Keep reading…