I think they’re just so grateful after Obama, to have someone who isn’t toadying all over the place to their enemy Iran, they’d probably kiss his feet too. They have been especially effusive with praise for Trump.

Saudi Arabia King Salman placed the King Abdulaziz al Saud Collar around President Trump’s neck on Saturday during a ceremony in the country’s capital. The gold medallion is considered the kingdom’s highest civilian honor.

Trump received the medal during a ceremony at the Royal Court in Riyadh shortly after he arrived in Saudi Arabia for his first foreign trip as president.

